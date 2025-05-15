Report: Liverpool now offered chance to sign alternative to Wirtz who ‘creates the unexpected’

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool have reportedly been offered the chance to sign one of the most coveted young talents in European football.

On Wednesday, it emerged that Anfield chiefs met with Florian Wirtz earlier this week as they attempt to hijack a transfer to Bayern Munich, but with Bayer Leverkusen possibly demanding an eye-watering €150m (£126.3m) for the playmaker, a move to Anfield would probably be unfeasible.

If a more afforable alternative were to be made available, though, that could pique the interest of Richard Hughes – and that’s what now seems to have happened.

Liverpool approached about potential Rayan Cherki swoop

According to CaughtOffside, the agents of Lyon attacker Rayan Cherki have approached both Liverpool and Manchester United over a potential deal for the 21-year-old this summer.

Having seen a proposed move to Borussia Dortmund collapse in January, the French youngster is also supposedly on the radar of Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.

The report describes him as ‘a more realistic alternative to Wirtz’ and a player who ‘would surely be cheaper and easier to get’ than the Leverkusen star.

Cherki could be a prolific alternative if Wirtz is out of Liverpool’s reach

Liverpool had reportedly enquired about Cherki in January, and he’s enjoyed a tremendous season at Lyon, with 12 goals and 19 assists to his name from 43 appearances.

He doesn’t turn 22 until August but is already approaching 200 senior games for Les Gones, and his former youth coach Jean-Baptiste Gregoire hailed him as a dedicated footballer who ‘creates the unexpected and captivates the attention of everyone’ (GOAL).

Similar to Harvey Elliott, the France under-21 starlet is equally comfortable playing on the right flank or as a number 10, affording his coaches a tactial flexibility which could make him a highly attractive option to have in the squad.

Wirtz would be the dream signing for Liverpool if they were to bring in a playmaker this summer, but with his asking price likely to be out of the Reds’ reach, perhaps a move for Cherki ought to be considered. That’s if previous accusations of a questionable attitude have now been left in the past as he matures on and off the pitch.

Lyon’s frightening financial problems (which could see them demoted to Ligue 2) could make the 21-year-old a readily available asset for the upcoming transfer window – will the Merseysiders pounce on the opportunity which has seemingly been offered to them by his agents?