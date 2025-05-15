Ben Jacobs: Liverpool ‘aware’ of potential ‘market opportunity’ for 24y/o who’s wowed Bellingham

Image via London Is Blue Podcast

Ben Jacobs has claimed that Liverpool are ‘aware’ of a potential ‘market opportunity’ to sign a player who Real Madrid could be open to selling this summer.

Los Blancos have managed to lure Trent Alexander-Arnold from Anfield to the Bernabeu on a free transfer and are reportedly keeping a watch on Ibrahima Konate’s delicate contract situation on Merseyside.

However, one name has now been reliably mentioned in terms of a possible move in the other direction.

Jacobs: Liverpool ‘aware’ of potential ‘market opportunity’ for Rodrygo

Speaking on the London Is Blue Podcast, Jacobs mentioned that Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool are all ‘aware’ of Real Madrid’s willingness to cash in on Rodrygo, who’s been forced out of his preferred left-sided position in order to accommodate Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr.

The journalist said: “Rodrygo is a new name I’m hearing. There’s nothing advanced between Chelsea and Rodrygo, but what I can tell you is Real Madrid are willing to let Rodrygo go.

“He’s been forced to play at Real on the right side because of Mbappe and Vini Jr, but his best position and where he really likes to play is on the left side.

“Chelsea are aware of that market opportunity without really moving on it at this point. The same can be said for Arsenal and also Liverpool as well, so keep an eye on Premier League clubs and Rodrygo.”

How likely are Liverpool to seriously pursue Rodrygo this summer?

Rodrygo is one of those names who seems to perpetually come up in transfer rumours involving Liverpool, so our first inclination would be to keep any great excitement in check, especially with three years remaining on his contract.

While Jacobs has stressed that none of the Premier League trio have made any real advances on a potential pursuit of the Real Madrid winger, his advice to ‘keep an eye on’ the matter coming into the summer is intriguing nonetheless, especially with Bernabeu chiefs apparently open to a sale.

The 24-year-old has a decent if not outstanding tally of 68 goals and 50 assists in 267 games for Los Blancos, although he has enraptured Jude Bellingham, who hailed him as ‘so underrated’ and ‘probably the most talented and most gifted player’ in the star-studded squad that Carlo Ancelotti will bequeath to Xabi Alonso (CBS Sports).

If Liverpool are to reinforce their forward line this summer, the number 9 role is realistically the one in most need of addressing. Rodrygo can play through the middle, scoring 22 times in 82 matches in that position, but he’s been more prolific out wide (23 goals in 78 games on the left, 34 goals in 145 games on the right).

This strikes us not as a signing that FSG would be desperate to make happen, but – as Jacobs referenced – a potential opportunity worth keeping tabs on in case there’s a genuine chance of getting a deal done for a sensible value.