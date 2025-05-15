Carragher: Trent shouldn’t play again this season after Arsenal boos

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Jamie Carragher has said Trent Alexander-Arnold shouldn’t feature in either of Liverpool’s final two games of the season — suggesting the team “don’t need the circus” surrounding the situation.

The Liverpool vice-captain was booed by fans during last weekend’s draw against Arsenal, following confirmation that he plans to leave the club on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Speaking on the It’s Called Soccer podcast, Carragher said it would be best for all parties if Trent didn’t play away to Brighton on Monday or in the final home game against Crystal Palace on 25 May.

“I don’t think he should play in the next two games,” said Carragher.

“He can still come on the pitch and lift the trophy and get his medal at the end of the game… I’m sure there’ll be players who won’t make the bench who still qualify for a medal.

“There’s two reasons — he’s not here next season, and the title’s won. Liverpool don’t need the circus that has just been created in these last few weeks around the Trent Alexander-Arnold situation.”

Carragher’s comments reflect a growing sense of frustration around how the contract situation has overshadowed the end of what’s been a historic season for Liverpool.

It’s a sad end to Trent Alexander-Arnold’s Liverpool career

These were comments first uttered by our former defender many weeks ago but now the calls are certainly getting louder.

Trent, a boyhood Red and Academy graduate, has been central to the club’s success in recent years — but his decision to run down his contract without clarity on his future has clearly caused tension, both on the terraces and behind the scenes.

One way to avoid negative reactions, including those that the Bootle-born pundit himself called out, is not to play our No.66.

With Liverpool crowned champions and nothing left to play for, Carragher believes it’s better to remove distractions and focus on celebrating the title with players who’ll be part of Arne Slot’s new era.

Whether or not our head coach follows that advice remains to be seen — but all eyes will be on the teamsheet when Liverpool travel to the south coast on Monday evening.

You can watch Carragher’s comments on Alexander-Arnold (from 4:09) via The Overlap US on YouTube:

