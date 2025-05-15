Reddy: Liverpool find perfect Salah partner in Jeremie Frimpong

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are set to add a new dimension to our squad, and one journalist has now explained exactly how Jeremie Frimpong could transform our game.

Melissa Reddy, senior reporter at Sky Sports, has revealed the thinking behind Liverpool’s interest in the Bayer Leverkusen man, suggesting that this isn’t just about filling a position – it’s about reshaping how the team attacks.

In a post on X, Reddy said the Dutchman brings “exceptional value” thanks to an appealing release clause, homegrown status, and elite physical output.

But it’s the 24-year-old’s style that stands out most: “He’s a progressive ball-carrier rather than a passer, a more intense player in terms of distance covered and sprints.”

With David Ornstein also confirming that talks are in place, the former Celtic man’s arrival could be beneficial for the squad for a variety of reasons.

Jeremie Frimpong’s arrival could be a huge boost for Liverpool

This shift in how our right side operates could be massive for Mo Salah, with Frimpong’s ability to attract defenders creating more space for the Egyptian King.

“He’d occupy markers on that flank more than a passer would, creating greater space for Mo Salah to do damage while decreasing his running load,” Reddy added.

The report also suggests that Liverpool have lined up the deal well in advance, with Frimpong seemingly already on board and only “formalities” remaining between the clubs.

The Netherlands international has shone at Bayer Leverkusen under Xabi Alonso, and this move would represent another smart piece of business for Liverpool’s evolving title-winning side — one that could redefine how their right flank operates next season.

We’ve seen that the new player has a bond with the likes of Ryan Gravenberch already and so this should be a seamless introduction to life on Merseyside for an exciting option.

