Liverpool fans will want to hear what Frimpong said about Gravenberch in February

Liverpool appear to be on the brink of completing a deal to sign Jeremie Frimpong this summer and so there’s plenty of reason to dig a little deeper on his connection to the club.

The 24-year-old’s national team means he already has a bond with several members of our squad, including Ryan Gravenberch.

It’s clear that they are more than teammates on the international stage too, with resurfaced comments from our potential new player being shared once again.

These come from February of this year, when the current Bayer Leverkusen man was asked to explain how he pulled off his ‘Zidane pirouette’ for the German side.

The Amsterdam-born right-sided player said: “I think yesterday I saw, you know, Ryan Gravenberch?

“He did it for Liverpool, I think yesterday, so I saw it, so you know I was like, you know what, let me do the same thing. That’s why I did it.”

Asked if this would be a piece of skill that the Dutch international would repeat, he responded: “Yes, yes, yes. If Ryan keeps doing it, then I’ll do it!”

With 12 assists and five goals already this season, it feels like we know the talent is there for our potential new man but this connection with current players means it could be a small settling in period too.

Jeremie Frimpong already has a bond with several Liverpool players

With David Ornstein confirming that the clubs are in talks over the potential signing of a man who would be used to fill the void that will be left by Trent Alexander-Arnold, it’s time to get a little excited about his arrival.

The ability to play in a more attacking role means that this shouldn’t necessarily block the progression of Conor Bradley either, which is another plus.

Alan Shearer has backed the Northern Irishman to still go on and have a great future, even with the arrival of Jeremie Frimpong.

A great player, with a bond to many within the squad, versatility to play in different positions, a good injury record and all at an affordable price – you can see why this deal has been done.

A mad one. Today: Edmond Tapsoba’s birthday. In our post-game interview, he said to his Leverkusen BFF Jeremie Frimpong he’d like a Lamborghini as a present… “What colour?” “Any colour!” 🤣 They won 3-1, btw. More on that and Ryan Gravenberch’s influence on Frimpong. @ESPNFC pic.twitter.com/mf4LOIwpqY — Archie Rhind-Tutt (@archiert1) February 2, 2025

