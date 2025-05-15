Report: Liverpool have been in contact with ‘unstoppable’ striker; it’d be a game-changing coup

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Judging by a variety of reports over the past few days, Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes seems hell-bent on treating Reds supporters to a summer transfer window for the ages.

David Ornstein reported this morning that the Premier League champions are advancing in talks to sign Jeremie Frimpong and seem ‘increasingly confident’ of getting that deal done.

Meanwhile, Bundesliga insider Christian Falk claimed that Anfield chiefs met with another Bayer Leverkusen star in Florian Wirtz earlier this week, although Bayern Munich still appear to be the frontrunners for his signature.

Liverpool make contact in Gyokeres transfer chase

A report from CaughtOffside on Thursday has mentioned yet another audacious transfer coup that Liverpool are seemingly chasing.

It’s claimed that there have been ‘contacts with’ the Merseyside club regarding Viktor Gyokeres, for whom Manchester United are also understood to be preparing a bid.

However, Arsenal are deemed the current favourites to sign the Sporting Lisbon striker, with the Gunners now at ‘an advanced stage’ of negotiations for the 26-year-old and offering him a five-year contract to the tune of approximately £9m per annum.

Gyokeres would be a game-changing coup for Liverpool

If Liverpool were to gazump their two domestic rivals and lure the Sweden international to Anfield this summer, it’d represent a game-changing coup which’d surely make the Reds firm favourites to retain their Premier League title.

Gyokeres has scored a barely conceivable 52 goals in 50 matches this season – even allowing for the relative paucity of some defences in the Portuguese top flight, that’s still an incredible tally, and he also netted six times in eight Champions League games (Transfermarkt).

It’s therefore little wonder that his former Coventry teammate Jake Bidwell described him as an ‘unstoppable’ centre-forward who’s become ‘a different animal’ to the player who initially joined the Sky Blues on loan in 2021 (via Manchester Evening News).

To go from Darwin Nunez (40 goals in 141 Liverpool appearances) to the Sporting Lisbon hotshot would be quite the leap for the Reds…just imagine a forward line of the Swede with Mo Salah and either Cody Gakpo or Luis Diaz either side of him!

Realistically it seems unlikely that LFC will win the transfer race for Gyokeres this summer, especially with Arsenal appearing to be firmly in pole position, but Richard Hughes must keep his hand in and be prepared for a drastic turn of events which might just fall in the Merseysiders’ favour!