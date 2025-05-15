Liverpool to play at Goodison Park again as Everton confirm historic ground use

(Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Goodison Park won’t be left to gather dust after Everton’s men’s team moves out — and that’s good news for Liverpool, too.

Everton have confirmed that their women’s team will take over the famous old ground from the 2025/26 season, giving an unrivaled permanent home to a female side for the first time.

It also means Liverpool Women will get the chance to play at one of football’s most historic venues in the Women’s Super League.

The decision follows a full review by The Friedkin Group, who took control of Everton in December.

Their verdict was that football should stay at the heart of the community — and keeping Goodison alive is the clearest way to show that.

From a red perspective, this is a move that makes sense for the whole city.

Liverpool fans should be happy to see Goodison Park remain

It’s no secret that women’s football is growing, and quickly.

Liverpool Women have already been handed a huge boost in recent seasons by being given Melwood, the former home of the men’s team, as their training base.

Now, there’s hope that a permanent stadium of their own isn’t too far behind too.

The chance to play at Goodison will be a big moment for our female team and the fans who follow them — helping bring bigger crowds, more visibility, and further momentum for the women’s game.

It wasn’t long ago that news of the WSL fixture taking place across Stanley Park was a big deal, now it’s going to be a permanent home.

As tribal as Merseyside football can be, it’s also a city that looks after its own. Keeping Goodison open, accessible, and alive is a big win for everyone — blue or red.

And when the Reds walk out onto that pitch next season, even in enemy territory, it’ll be another step forward for the game we all love.

Because in the end, what’s good for Liverpool — the city — is good for Liverpool Football Club.

