‘Talks advancing’ – Liverpool target’s camp now confident he’s signing; Ornstein backs the deal

Liverpool may be set to lose out on Dean Huijsen this summer, but there seems to be some positive movement elsewhere.

The Merseysiders’ interest in Jeremie Frimpong has seriously ramped up in recent days.

This comes ahead of a window in which Arne Slot’s men are expected to significantly revamp the backline.

Jeremie Frimpong is inching towards Liverpool transfer

Liverpool have an obvious need for right-back reinforcements this summer.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is on the way out, with his contract set to expire at the end of the season. There’s also Conor Bradley’s availability to consider, with the Northern Irishman unlikely to be capable of completing a 50-game-plus season.

As such, it’s unsurprising to hear David Ornstein confirm earlier reports from Sky Germany that we’re closing in on Frimpong.

🚨 Liverpool advancing in talks to sign Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen – increasing confidence from Dutch int’l camp deal will be struck. 24yo #Bayer04 right-back keen on move so personal terms no issue. ~€35m clause appeals to #LFC @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/9fBYE5O8NL — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) May 15, 2025

🚨🔴 Jeremie #Frimpong and Liverpool are on the verge of reaching a verbal agreement. Talks are progressing, with additional details still being clarified. #LFC Frimpong is ready for the move to Liverpool – also because Arne Slot is very keen to sign him. It’s looking good,… pic.twitter.com/401Fssr8Nh — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) May 15, 2025

No such availability issues with Frimpong

The Dutch international has, so far, taken part in 48 games (in all competitions) for Bayer Leverkusen in the 2024/25 season.

Remarkably, since 2021, Jeremie Frimpong has only missed 13 games for club and country. Bear in mind the 24-year-old has also been exposed to the joint demands of Champions League and domestic football for the last two campaigns.

Given the Bundesliga is of a comparable intensity to the Premier League, that can surely only bode well for the future of the right-back position at Anfield.

Jeremie Frimpong (games played) 2024/25: 48* 2023/24: 47 2022/23: 48 2021/22: 34

What would Frimpong bring to Liverpool?

Get ready for goals and plenty of attacking threat. The Leverkusen fullback, in a similar vein to Trent Alexander-Arnold, will not come to Liverpool as a traditional right-back.

In fact, we’re almost certain to see similar criticisms levelled against Frimpong over his defensive acumen.

But that shouldn’t overshadow some seriously impressive offensive qualities. The defender ranks extremely high amongst his peers in Europe’s top five leagues for non-penalty xG and xAG (ranking in the 97th percentile for combined npxG and xAG).

Jeremie Frimpong stats (per 90) 0.15 non-penalty xG (98th percentile) 0.19 xAG (91st percentile) 4.21 progressive carries (98th percentile) 4.90 touches in attacking penalty box (99th percentile)

* Jeremie Frimpong stats over last calendar year – FBref

Jeremie Frimpong is rapid and will bring a great deal of directness to the right flank, which will suit potential teammate Mo Salah.

Jeremie Frimpong is another example of Liverpool’s ability to find exceptional value in the market – appealing release clause, homegrown factor, v high availability – while looking to evolve the squad with a different profile. He’s a progressive ball-carrier rather than a passer,… — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) May 15, 2025

