Talks scheduled: Liverpool remain optimistic over £101m genius as FSG set to make ‘big push’

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly set to make a ‘big push’ to try and pull off what’d be a statement signing in the summer transfer window.

Some sources claimed that Anfield chiefs met with Florian Wirtz in England earlier this week with a view to potentially adding the Bayer Leverkusen playmaker to Arne Slot’s Premier League-winning squad, despite the 22-year-old seemingly indicating that his wish is to join Bayern Munich.

A fresh update which came to light on Thursday afternoon suggests that LFC are determined to do everything in their power to entice the Germany international.

Liverpool to make ‘big push’ to sign Florian Wirtz

According to CaughtOffside, Liverpool have scheduled further talks over a potential swoop for Wirtz, with those close to the situation expecting ‘a big push’ from FSG for a deal which could cost as much as €120m (£101.1m).

LFC sources are optimistic about the project that Anfield chiefs can present to the 22-year-old and his representatives ahead of their scheduled meeting, and the Reds could have two significant advantages over Bayern in their mutual pursuit of the player.

Firstly, Leverkusen would much prefer to sell him to an overseas club rather than a direct domestic rival. Also, the Bavarian giants are seemingly unwilling to pay any more than €100m (£84.2m) for the playmaker.

Opportunity knocks for Liverpool to beat Bayern to Wirtz transfer coup

Could those latter two factors hand the incentive to Liverpool as they aim to beat Bayern to the punch for Wirtz?

Richard Hughes will be aware that the Reds would likely need to smash their transfer record and break the £100m barrier if they’re to sign the Leverkusen star, and doing so would undoubtedly account for a significant chunk of their summer budget.

However, if that proposed transaction were to be executed and the Bundesliga champions are left wondering what might’ve been, it’d represent an enormous statement of intent from FSG, who’ve frequently been criticised in recent years for their perceived parsimony in the market.

There’s a valid argument to be made that an attacking midfielder isn’t the most pressing need for Liverpool this summer, with defensive positions and a new number 9 perhaps of greater priority (hence the ongoing pursuit of Jeremie Frimpong).

Nonetheless, Hughes seems determined to push as hard as possible for Wirtz now that the opportunity has presented itself, and it should be fascinating to see if anything comes of the planned meeting with the Germany international.