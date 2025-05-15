Liverpool-linked left back hints at summer move after award snub

(Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans may have just been handed a major transfer hint — straight from the player himself.

Hungarian left back Milos Kerkez has responded after not being nominated for the Premier League’s Young Player of the Season, and his reply is turning heads on Merseyside.

After Liverpool-based Hungarian journalist Bence Bocsak slammed the decision to overlook Kerkez, calling it “ridiculous” and pointing out he ranked third for goal contributions among U21s despite being a full-back, the Bournemouth defender subtly dropped a cryptic message.

“Don’t worry, someone else saw it 😉,” the 21-year-old replied on X.

Given the strong links between Liverpool and the full back, who is reportedly on the club’s shortlist this summer, it won’t take long for fans to speculate that the “someone else” could be Arne Slot, sporting director Richard Hughes, or even Liverpool’s recruitment team in general.

Milos Kerkez may be Liverpool bound this summer

The Serbian-born defender has been a standout for the Cherries this season and is seen as one of the most exciting young full-backs in the league.

His ability to drive forward, contribute in attack, and handle top-level pressure would make him a perfect fit in our high-intensity, title-winning team.

With the Reds seemingly actively exploring options at left back, especially with long-term questions over Andy Robertson’s durability and Kostas Tsimikas’ future, this post might be more than just frustration — it could be a quiet nod towards what’s coming next.

With reports around Jeremie Frimpong growing in momentum too, it feels like the Reds are ready to act and quickly.

You can view Kerkez’s comments via @kerkez_official on X:

Don’t worry ,someone else saw it.😉 — Milos Kerkez (@kerkez_official) May 15, 2025

