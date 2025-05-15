Gary Neville suggests how Alexander-Arnold could still emulate Gerrard despite Liverpool exit

Image via The Overlap US and Carl Recine and Stu Forster/Getty Images

Trent Alexander-Arnold will soon be saying farewell to Liverpool to begin the next chaper of his football career and personal life in Madrid.

The manner of the 26-year-old’s exit has left many supporters of his boyhood club feeling betrayed, as was audibly clear during the match against Arsenal at Anfield last Sunday, but LFC chiefs appear to have swiftly moved on as they reportedly close in on a deal to sign Jeremie Frimpong.

The England international is giving up the chance to become a generational Reds great like Steven Gerrard, but he’s been tipped to emulate the Huyton legend in one sense.

Neville makes post-Madrid prediction about Alexander-Arnold

Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville were discussing Alexander-Arnold’s Liverpool exit in the latest episode of It’s Called Soccer!, and the latter already has a theory on where the departing vice-captain will end up after Real Madrid.

The 50-year-old said: “Jamie’s just mentioned his brand, and I think there is a point there that I think he does see Liverpool, Real Madrid, LA. I do think he will end up in America. I think he’ll do three, four or five years at Real Madrid, hopefully he’ll do well, and he’ll go to America.

“I think that’s where he sees his life and his career. He doesn’t just see himself staying in Liverpool. I think he’s looked at Jude Bellingham and David Beckham.

“Some people like Carra have stayed in Liverpool and the’ve had a great career, but some people who’ve left have also done great. I think he’ll live in America and do different things.”

One major difference between Alexander-Arnold and Gerrard

Gerrard finished his illustrious playing career with an 18-month spell in Major League Soccer with LA Galaxy, but he waited until he’d well and truly secured his legacy at Liverpool before departing for California.

By contrast, Alexander-Arnold will walk out on his hometown club in his peak footballing years, with past proclamations of his love for the Reds now sounding hollow as he prepares to join his close friend Bellingham in the Spanish capital.

The 26-year-old has every right to choose the career moves that he feels are right for him, and it’s evident from non-footballing pursuits such as his investment in the Alpine Formula 1 team and his participation in Calvin Klein modelling campaigns that he has active interests outside of his core profession.

We’ve no issue with any of that, and we don’t doubt that he’s intelligent enough to perhaps view a future move to the USA as a prime opportunity to build his ‘brand’ and make additional income on top of his handsome reimbursement as a footballer.

Good luck to Alexander-Arnold with what comes next, but he’ll know deep down that, while Gerrard will forever be a Liverpool legend, his own reputation among many Reds supporters is unlikely to ever be repaired after the events of the past few months.