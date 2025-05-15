Romano explains why Liverpool gave up on Dean Huijsen and who they’re now targeting instead

Image via Ryan Pierse/Getty Images and Fabrizio Romano on YouTube

Fabrizio Romano has explained why Liverpool ‘left the conversation’ to sign Dean Huijsen and are now focusing on an alternative transfer target instead.

The Reds had seemed to be in an advantageous position to snap up the Bournemouth centre-back not so long ago, but Ben Jacobs reported on Wednesday night that Real Madrid have an agreement ‘in principle’ for the 20-year-old, who’s already ‘finalising terms’ on a prospective move to the Bernabeu.

Romano explains why Liverpool are no longer pursuing Huijsen

In an update on his eponymous YouTube channel on Thursday morning, Romano outlined that Anfield chiefs conceded defeat in their pursuit of the Spain international once they realised that his preference was to join the LaLiga giants.

The reporter explained: “Liverpool already left the conversation more than 24 hours ago because they understood that the player was giving total priority to Real Madrid. Now it’s on Real Madrid to close everything with a ‘here we go’ expected very soon because there is an agreement between clubs.”

The Italian transfer guru subsequently named Jorrel Hato as a player who the Reds are now targeting instead of the Bernabeu-bound Huijsen.

Romano said of the Ajax defender: “For sure he is on the list at Chelsea and at Liverpool. Both clubs appreciate the player and have been monitoring him. Now we have to see what they decide to do in terms of conversations and negotiations also, because it’s not an easy one with Ajax.

“He’s a really important player for them, but Chelsea and Liverpool appreciate him. Jorrel Hato is one of the candidates for these two clubs now that they’re expected to miss on their target Dean Huijsen.”

What qualities would Hato bring to Liverpool if the Reds sign him?

Huijsen would’ve been a tremendous additon at Anfield given his highly impressive performance metrics over the past year (as per FBref), but with the Bournemouth youngster viewing Real Madrid as his preference, FSG are left with no option but to explore alternative defensive targets.

Liverpool had reportedly scouted Hato earlier this season (CaughtOffside), and TEAMtalk claimed that a modest offer of £25m could be sufficient to tempt Ajax into selling their teenage left-back.

While the 19-year-old ranks superbly in comparison to positional peers in Europe’s major leagues for pass completion (89.1%), assists per game (0.22) and aerial duels won per 90 minutes (1.84), he’s found wanting for other attributes such as interceptions, clearances and dribble success (FBref).

Although the teenager still has almost his whole career ahead of him to improve on those shortcomings, and can deputise centrally, he’s primarily a left-back and therefore wouldn’t be a direct alternative to Huijsen, whose Bournemouth teammate Milos Kerkez has also been pursued strongly by Anfield chiefs.

Liverpool could well bring in one left-sided defender this summer, but we wouldn’t envisage two being signed unless both Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas were to be sold. One of those might go, but it seems unlikely that both will leave in the same transfer window.

Will Hato be more amenable to a move to Anfield than the Cherries centre-back? The answer should become clear over the coming weeks…