Slot leaves fans guessing after question on potential Frimpong move

Liverpool fans hoping for clarity on the club’s summer transfer plans were met with a familiar answer when Arne Slot was quizzed in his latest press conference.

Speaking ahead of the Brighton match, the 47-year-old was asked directly about links to Jeremie Frimpong but stuck to a consistent message we’ve heard before.

“I think again it’s going to be a boring answer,” the Dutchman began. “We don’t talk about the players we want to bring in in public until the moment they have signed for us.”

There’s been growing speculation about defensive reinforcements – given the impending departure of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

It has been reported that the clock is ticking on when a potential deal can be completed for the Netherlands international, though our boss didn’t seem too stressed.

Arne Slot remained relaxed and coy on summer transfer business

But when it came to the Bayer Leverkusen defender, the former Feyenoord coach was quick to steer focus back to the options already at his disposal.

“We already have Conor Bradley who can play really good in that position; Joe Gomez has played in that position multiple times,” he said.

There’s also the matter of our No. 66 and his standing with fans, which could play a major role in what happens next, something the boss also discussed when he explained his plans for the final two games.

While insisting there’s no panic around potential incomings, the boss didn’t deny interest in improving the squad.

“As a club we are always looking at interesting players that can strengthen our squad,” he added. “But that’s the general answer, not talking about an individual.”

It’s a classic case of “wait and see” – but with a title-winning squad and transfer season heating up, fans will be watching every word our manager says over the final days of the season.

You can watch Slot’s comments on Frimpong via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

