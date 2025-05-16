Slot’s press conference answer leaves question mark over Trent for Monday

Pictures via Liverpool FC on YouTube

Liverpool’s preparations for the upcoming game against Brighton have taken centre stage after a cryptic update from our manager in his latest press conference.

Speaking via liverpoolfc.com, the Dutchman addressed several topics, including the involvement of Trent Alexander-Arnold in the final two games of the campaign.

The 47-year-old admitted it’s still too early to confirm his line-up or even who will be in the matchday squad.

“As you know, I wasn’t here in the last few days and neither was Trent, so I haven’t spoken to him yet,” he said.

“Today is the first day we come back together.”

It’s clear then that the boss doesn’t want to give too much away about his team selection yet, even though Jamie Carragher has called for the Scouser to not play for the club again.

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s Brighton involvement has not been shared

After securing the Premier League title, the former Feyenoord coach explained how this unusual week has been approached differently to maintain sharpness and motivation.

“We feel this is also a very good lead-up to our game on Monday,” he added. “Because I have said before that it is quite difficult for a team that already won the league to train so many days in a row if you’ve already won something.”

He also pointed to the packed fixture calendar and lack of breaks for the squad across all competitions this season.

“Where other teams maybe had a few days off during the season, we hardly ever had that,” the head coach continued.

As for whether our Scouser in the team will feature?

“It’s quite early for me now to say what the team would look like and what the squad would look like for Monday,” came the response.

It was a clear avoidance of a topic that has been widely discussed since last weekend’s boos, with Jamie Carragher explaining the anger from many Reds.

It sounds like a waiting game for fans wondering whether we will see the England international back in the line-up – but with three training days ahead, all eyes are on Monday night for answers.

You can watch Slot’s comments on Alexander-Arnold via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

