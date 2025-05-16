Liverpool backroom hero joins Ancelotti at Brazil

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

With all focus on which players will be arriving at Liverpool this season, there’s now been news around our backroom staff too.

It’s been officially confirmed (via ge.globo.com) that our goalkeeping coach, Claudio Taffarel, will be part of Carlo Ancelotti’s coaching staff when the Italian takes over the Brazil national team at the end of the season.

Ancelotti, who is set to step down from his role at Real Madrid after leading the club to domestic and European success, will begin his reign with Brazil on 26 May, calling up players for World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador (5 June) and Paraguay (10 June).

Despite rumours of sweeping changes, Taffarel will retain his position as Brazil’s goalkeeping coach, a role he has held since 2014, working under managers like Dunga, Tite, and Fernando Diniz.

What makes this particularly interesting for Liverpool fans is that Taffarel will continue his dual responsibilities, keeping his job at Anfield while contributing to Brazil’s national team camps.

After spending three years on Merseyside, Jurgen Klopp will be happy to see the man who arrived to ‘create our own goalkeeper philosophy’ still remain in both his current roles.

With Arne Slot also retaining the services of the 59-year-old last summer, he clearly feels the same way as the new boss of Brazil.

The decision reportedly came from Ancelotti himself, who values Taffarel’s deep understanding of the national team setup and strong connection with current and emerging Brazilian goalkeepers.

A hero of Brazil’s 1994 World Cup-winning squad, the former Galatasaray stopper has been a trusted figure at Liverpool since joining our backroom team in 2021 — primarily working with Alisson Becker and playing a key role in our No.1’s consistent excellence.

This continuity is good news for Liverpool and Brazil alike, as Alisson will continue to benefit from Taffarel’s expertise at both club and international level.

While some fans may panic at news of a Brazil role, the reality is reassuring: Taffarel remains at Liverpool, and this only reinforces our goalkeeping philosophy.

