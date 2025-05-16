Liverpool transfer hopes dashed as Romano confirms where target is heading

Image via Fabrizio Romano on YouTube

Any lingering hope that we’d be in the mix for a highly-rated European defender has now been put to bed after an update from Fabrizio Romano.

The Italian journalist took to X to confirm that Dean Huijsen is heading to Real Madrid, with a medical already underway and all terms agreed.

“BREAKING: Real Madrid agree all details of deal to sign Dean Huijsen, here we go!” Romano wrote. “Huijsen undergoing medical NOW then set to sign five year deal until 2030. Real Madrid will pay £50m to Bournemouth.”

The 20-year-old, who has impressed this season for Bournemouth, had been mentioned as a potential option for us in various reports – but any hopes of the Dutch-born defender heading to Anfield have now been firmly ruled out.

Dean Huijsen will not be playing for Liverpool next season

It’s believed soon to arrive Real boss Xabi Alonso was keen on the move for the central defender and pushed for this deal to happen.

There’s no doubt we’re in the market for defensive reinforcements this summer, especially with question marks still surrounding our current depth in that position.

That was already made clear when Arne Slot referenced the importance of bolstering the squad ahead of next season.

While Huijsen won’t be happening, our focus will now shift to other targets as we look to build on a title-winning campaign under the former Feyenoord coach.

You can view Romano’s comments on Huijsen via @FabrizioRomano on X:

