Private jet lands in England – Liverpool spotted in secret transfer talks: report

Liverpool may have taken a major step forward in the race for one of Europe’s most exciting talents, following a covert meeting that has only now come to light.

German football insider Christian Falk, via The Daily Briefing on Substack, revealed that the Wirtz family — representatives of Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz — recently flew to England, visiting both Blackpool and Manchester, where a meeting with Liverpool is believed to have taken place.

Taking off at 10am aboard a private Embraer Legacy 550 jet and returning via a discreet Dutch-German airstrip, the family’s movements were tracked and exposed as part of the German journalist’s latest report.

While Manchester City have already made their move, it’s understood the Reds may now be ahead in the race for the 21-year-old playmaker.

Paul Joyce also shared a belief that the Reds were ready to make a ‘strong pitch’ to the player in order to lure him to Anfield.

Florian Wirtz is wanted by many top clubs in Europe

The Germany international, under contract until 2027, is also wanted by Bayern Munich, who still feel confident they’ll land him either this summer or in 2026.

But with Liverpool now in the conversation — and reportedly further ahead than Pep Guardiola’s side — hopes are rising that the club could pull off a major coup.

David Ornstein shared his insight on a ‘growing confidence’ from the Reds that we could pull off an interesting transfer.

It’s not the first time the 2003-born midfielder has been linked with a move to the Premier League, but this is the clearest sign yet that Liverpool are positioning themselves seriously.

Wirtz would represent a statement signing for what is expected to be a very busy summer for the Reds.

With Blackpool as the unexpected backdrop and Manchester as the meeting point, this one could quietly be heating up behind the scenes.

