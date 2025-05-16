German insider gives update on exciting French talent linked with Liverpool

(Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images)

A fresh update has emerged on the future of one player Liverpool were tentatively linked with earlier this year, but the latest information raises more questions than answers.

According to German football expert Christian Falk, via The Daily Briefing on Substack, Borussia Dortmund remain interested in Rayan Cherki, a highly-rated attacking midfielder from Lyon, but are facing serious financial hurdles this summer.

Without player sales or unexpected prize money from the upcoming Club World Cup, a deal may be out of reach for the Bundesliga giants – that could prove significant for us.

While there’s “no real news about Cherki and Liverpool” at the moment, the fact that his name has resurfaced around other big clubs may reignite talk among supporters.

Rayan Cherki could soon appear on the market

The exciting player has been labelled as a Florian Wirtz alternative and so interest in him does make sense, given reported contact with the German too.

Back in January, there were whispers that the France under-21 international had been flagged as a possible option, though nothing materialised at the time.

Falk adds that negotiations “could become very difficult again”, just as they were in the winter window.

But if Dortmund’s pursuit stalls and Arne Slot decides to reshape his attacking options ahead of next season, the 20-year-old might find his name back on our radar.

The midfielder, known for his flair and technical ability, has had flashes of brilliance in Ligue 1 and would certainly offer something different to our current options in midfield.

Whether we re-enter the conversation remains to be seen, but it’s a name worth keeping an eye on as the summer develops.

More updates could follow as the transfer window approaches — especially if Dortmund can’t make a move.

