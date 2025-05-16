Babel gives unexpected verdict on which Dutch star has stepped up under new boss

(Photo by Jamie McDonald/Getty Images)

Ryan Babel has delivered a surprise take on which of our Dutch players has made the biggest leap forward this season.

The man who played for us between 2007 and 2011, was asked whether Cody Gakpo or Ryan Gravenberch had surprised him most during this campaign.

Speaking to besteonlinecasinonederland.com, the former Netherlands international picked out our No. 38 for special praise.

“I’m actually not really surprised by Gravenberch,” he said. “He is now mainly showing some consistency in his game.”

The former Ajax and Bayern Munich midfielder took time to adapt under the previous regime, but that appears to have changed under our new Premier League-winning head coach.

“That was missing under Klopp, where he may also have gained a little more confidence and time under Slot,” Babel explained. “I’m glad he took his chance and is now really showing what kind of player he actually is.”

Many supporters were calling for a new defensive midfielder to be brought in, until the 23-year-old was asked to perform the role – something Slot touted as one of the reasons the league was won.

Ryan Gravenberch was pivtol in Liverpool’s title-winning campaign

Babel believes any calls for a new holding midfielder have now faded away, such is the performance level of our No.38.

“At the beginning of the season, people were talking about Liverpool needing a new six, but you don’t hear anyone say that anymore,” he continued. “He has fulfilled his role perfectly, with an extra six only needed to rotate.”

It’s a glowing review from a man who knows what it takes to wear the red shirt, and a sign that our Dutch international has turned into a key figure under his compatriot and boss.

To be fair to our former attacker too, he called the rise of Ryan Gravenberch long before our fans and coaches were on board with this.

