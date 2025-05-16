Time is ticking on Jeremie Frimpong as deadline set for decision: Falk

(Photos by Stuart Franklin & Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Liverpool appear to be in a strong position to land Jeremie Frimpong, according to fresh claims from a trusted source in Germany.

As reported by Christian Falk via The Daily Briefing on Substack, the Reds are currently “at the front of the queue” to sign the Netherlands international, with the player’s camp pushing to make a decision by the end of next week.

The Bayer Leverkusen full-back, who starred in their Bundesliga-winning side, is believed to be on the radar of multiple Premier League clubs.

However, Falk suggests that we are in the best position, thanks to “a close connection” between the player’s agent Dirk Hebel and the club – as well as his off-field bond with Ryan Gravenberch.

While nothing has been signed yet, it’s claimed “this deal will happen” – though there are two major hurdles.

Liverpool’s move for Jeremie Frimpong isn’t done yet

Firstly, Frimpong’s €40m release clause is yet to be triggered and secondly, any move may be dependent on what happens next with Conor Bradley.

The Northern Irishman is in line to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold at right back, though the arrival of the former Celtic player could block his progression.

Arne Slot will need to decide how both players could operate together in our squad, before he can then fast-track a move for the Dutchman, who came through the ranks at Manchester City.

The 23-year-old would add electric pace, attacking intent and proven pedigree from one of Europe’s best sides this season – as well as being touted as a perfect partner for Mo Salah.

For now, we wait – but things could move quickly in the coming days if the stars align.

Liverpool’s recruitment team are clearly active and organised heading into what could be a transformative summer.

