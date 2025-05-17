Report: Liverpool preparing medical as first summer signing edges ever closer to completion

(Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Liverpool appear to be edging closer all the time to completing their first signing of the summer transfer window.

Giorgi Mamardashvili will be added to Arne Slot’s squad for the 2025/26 campaign after his move to Anfield was agreed last year, and he could soon be joined in the arrivals hall by Jeremie Frimpong.

The Reds have been making strong advances in their pursuit of the Bayer Leverkusen right-back over the past week, with David Ornstein claiming that there’s an ‘increasing confidence’ among the Merseyside hierarchy of getting that deal done.

Liverpool preparing medical for Frimpong

A report which emerged on Friday indicates that Liverpool’s move for the Netherlands international is now firmly into its final stages.

According to GIVEMESPORT, there’s a belief at the club that a deal for Frimpong will be completed in the next few days, with plans for the 24-year-old’s medical already underway, and it’s hoped that terms will be agreed with the player in the next 48 hours.

The Reds are prepapred to trigger the Dutchman’s £30m release clause, which’d duly pave the way for the transfer to be made official, so long as there are no 11th-hour hitches to scupper the deal.

Liverpool clearly determined to wrap up Frimpong transfer ASAP

Slot may have been typically coy when asked about Frimpong in his press conference on Friday, but with numerous reliable sources indicating that a move for the Leverkusen right-back is edging ever closer, it appears as though it’s just a matter of time before it’s completed.

Fabrizio Romano said in his latest Here We Go podcast that Liverpool believe the 24-year-old is worth more than his modest release clause and are ‘convinced’ that he’ll make an enormous impact in the team, hence why they’re moving so quickly to snap him up beefore the transfer window officially opens on 1 June.

LFC may have faced frequent criticism from supporters for being too passive in the market, particularly when other clubs have been notably more aggressive on that front, but they’re not slow to make their move when they truly believe that a player is ‘the one’ for them.

A Bundesliga title winner with a superb goal contribution tally over the past three seasons (28 goals, 35 assists), to get Frimpong through the door this early for just £30m would appear to represent astute business from the Merseysiders, assuming that nothing goes wrong with the planned medical.

Richard Hughes could be about to bag himself a major win right at the start of the summer!