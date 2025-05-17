‘Final decision…’ – Florian Wirtz handed transfer ultimatum as Liverpool’s position clarified

(Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Florian Wirtz has reportedly been given a transfer ultimatum by Bayer Leverkusen amid ongoing links with Liverpool.

There have been rumours this week that Anfield chiefs met with the Germany international in northwestern England with a view to potentially enticing him to join the Premier League champions, with further talks understood to be scheduled.

The Times‘ Paul Joyce subsequently reported that the Reds could make a ‘strong pitch’ for the 22-year-old if he were to show a ‘strong inclination’ for a move to the English top flight.

Leverkusen taking a stand on Wirtz

On Friday evening, Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg took to X to share his latest information on Wirtz, who now appears to be facing a major career crossroads.

The journalist claimed that Leverkusen will demand ‘around €150m’ (£126m) for the playmaker and are set to ‘immediately’ reject offers which fall short of that. BayArena chiefs also want a ‘final decision’ from the player by ‘next week’ on whether or not he intends to stay at the club.

No formal written offers have yet been submitted by Liverpool or any other prospective suitors, a list which could include Real Madrid if they were to ensure a quick sale of Rodrygo.

Liverpool should know soon whether or not they have a chance of signing Wirtz

The Premier League champions certainly appear to have a strong interest in Wirtz, but could his asking price be prohibitive for the Merseysiders?

The 22-year-old appears to have the whip hand when it comes to this transfer saga. If his preference is to remain at Leverkusen, then Liverpool would realistically need to move on and search elsewhere. If he decides he wants to leave, though, surely his club will then take the money for him.

It’d then become a question of where the Germany international would like to be playing his football from next season, and whether the preferred suitor can meet his lofty asking price (or convince his employers to accept a lower fee if they know his heart is set on leaving).

Die Werkself play their final match of the season this afternoon as they close out their Bundesliga campaign with a trip to Mainz. Once that fixture is out of the way, they and Wirtz can focus fully on their immediate future, and whether that’ll be shared or they go their separate ways.

The 22-year-old will probably want to have his situation clarified by the time he joins up with his national team in early June for the UEFA Nations League finals. At that point we’re likely to have a firm idea as to how likely it is that Liverpool will win the race for his signature.