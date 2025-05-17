Report: Liverpool given green light to proceed with £45m swoop as Anfield hero could be sacrificed

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool have reportedly been given the green light to proceed with one transfer that they could conceivably pull off this summer.

Milos Kerkez has been linked with a potential move to Anfield for much of 2025 so far, and The Times’ Jonathan Northcroft said earlier this week that he’d be ‘surprised’ if the Bournemouth left-back didn’t end up on Merseyside by the end of August.

With the Hungarian’s teammate Dean Huijsen seemingly bound for Real Madrid, Fabrizio Romano hinted that FSG could instead turn their attention to Ajax’s Jorrel Hato, a sign that a left-sided defensive addition is certainly on the agenda in L4.

Liverpool given Kerkez transfer boost

According to CaughtOffside, Liverpool’s pursuit of Kerkez has seemingly been given a boost, with the Cherries signalling to prospective suitors that the 21-year-old will be allowed to leave this summer for a fee of around £45m.

That figure should be within reach for the Reds, and if the Hungary international is snapped up, Anfield chiefs could then sanction an exit for Kostas Tsimikas, with the one-in, one-out policy helping the club to remain on the right side of Financial Fair Play regulations.

Signing Kerkez could give Liverpool a starting left-back for the next decade

There appears to be an acceptance at Bournemouth that Kerkez could depart this summer and that, by selling him now, they’d get tremendous value on a player who they signed for just over £15m two years ago (Daily Mail).

At just 21 but with a couple of English top-flight seasons already behind him, the Hungarian boasts ample high-level experience while still having the bulk of his career ahead of him; and by signing him in the coming months, Liverpool could secure someone to box off the left-back role for a decade at Anfield.

Such has been the impression made by the Cherries defender in the current campaign that journalist Bence Bocsak described his omission from the Premier League Young Player of the Season shortlist as ‘ridiculous‘, with the player cheekily responding that ‘someone else saw it’.

It could be a case of Kerkez in and Tsimikas out at Anfield in the summer; and with the latter being unable to carve out a regular starting role in five years with the Reds and recently turning 29, he might feel that now is the right time for a fresh challenge, particularly with Leeds believed to be showing a strong interest (Daily Mail).

The Greek Scouser could conceivably depart in the coming months, and if he were to go, he’d do so as a true cult hero of the Kop, not least for his trophy-winning penalty against Chelsea in the 2022 FA Cup final.