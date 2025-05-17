After Bradley contract: Liverpool complete early summer transfer as five-year deal agreed – Fabrizio Romano

(Photos courtesy of Fabrizio Romano on X & Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano has given his trademark ‘here we go’ to Liverpool’s signing of Jeremie Frimpong.

The Merseysiders were understood to have been keen on the Dutchman for quite some time now.

The arrival of the Bayer Leverkusen defender will certainly be timely in light of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s highly anticipated departure at the end of the 2024/25 season.

Real Madrid will be the vice-captain’s next destination as Los Blancos look to bolster their backline ahead of Xabi Alonso’s move.

Jeremie Frimpong is signing for Liverpool

It won’t have shocked anyone inside the Liverpool hemisphere to hear that Frimpong is set to join the club.

Certainly, Ben Jacobs reports on X (formerly Twitter) that our interest in the 24-year-old has been pretty longstanding.

Liverpool approached the electric footballer last summer, but the player was convinced by Alonso to stay for the 2024/25 campaign.

Now, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Jeremie Frimpong will be our first summer signing. This follows Conor Bradley’s welcome contract news, which ensures further security around the right-back position.

🚨Jeremie Frimpong, first summer signing for Liverpool. 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/jfvV1RLkUI — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 17, 2025

What are the details of Frimpong’s Liverpool contract?

Jeremie Frimpong is committing to Liverpool for the long term with a five-year contract.

It’s yet to be clear just how much the Dutch wing-back will be earning at Anfield. However, it’s fair to assume he’s been given a sizeable pay bump on the €76.9k-p/w [£64.6k-p/w] wages he’s currently earning with Leverkusen (Capology).

How much do Liverpool’s fullbacks earn?

Trent Alexander-Arnold, as expected, is currently our highest-earning fullback on £180k-p/w.

Conor Bradley formerly sat at the opposite end of the scale at an alleged £10k-p/w. That said, it’s fair to assume the Northern Irishman’s current deal has been seriously upgraded following his contract extension.

Players Wages Trent Alexander-Arnold £180k-p/w Andy Robertson £160k-p/w Kostas Tsimikas £75k-p/w Conor Bradley £10k-p/w*

* Wage figures courtesy of Capology

Who starts at right-back for Liverpool?

A final decision on Frimpong’s arrival has come a fair bit earlier than anticipated. Though that’s not to question entirely welcome news ahead of the opening of the summer transfer window!

The big question now, of course, is who Arne Slot should commit to at right-back for the 2025/26 season.

An answer to that conundrum will no doubt make itself known during pre-season (doubly so if Bradley continues to struggle for fitness).

Given Jeremie Frimpong’s injury record with Leverkusen has been pretty stellar (despite the demands of European football), we strongly suspect the Dutchman might hold the advantage.

That said, we’d be far from opposed to seeing our backup fullback fairly win a starting berth in Arne Slot’s first-XI!

May the best man win.

