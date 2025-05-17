Pep Guardiola doubly humiliated at Wembley after Liverpool fan’s five-word message

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

If Pep Guardiola thought the 2024/25 season couldn’t get much worse for Manchester City, he was sorely mistaken.

The Sky Blues were a non-entity in a Premier League campaign dominated by recent rivals Liverpool.

Champions League? Forget about it. Real Madrid had their number there. Carabao Cup? Hello, Tottenham!

Surely, they couldn’t throw away the FA Cup to Oliver Glasner’s 12th-placed Crystal Palace? Oh dear…

What one Liverpool fan told Pep Guardiola at Wembley

What a bad season this has turned out to be for the Etihad-based outfit.

A 1-0 defeat in the FA Cup final to Crystal Palace consigned Manchester City to their first trophyless season under Guardiola since the 2016/17 season.

Rather hilariously, it’s also the first time an English club has won its first major title since Wigan Athletic surprised Man City in the same final in 2012/13.

Pep wasn’t to be let off lightly after the full-time whistle either. One apparent Liverpool fan dug the knife in deeper with a glorious reminder of Arne Slot’s Premier League success this term as the City boss made his way up the steps at Wembley Stadium.

“20 times, you bald rat!” the fan in question shouted at the former Barcelona head coach.

Money isn’t everything for Man City

It shouldn’t go unsaid that this Man City squad looks somewhat spent. That’s to be expected, too, after repeated back-to-back years of success, domestically and abroad, for an otherwise relentless Premier League outfit.

However, there’s no way in hell this should undermine what has been an unbelievable start to life in England for Arne Slot.

The Sky Blues may be in desperate need of further reinforcements, but Guardiola’s Liverpool counterpart inherited a mostly unchanged squad.

Fine, we added Federico Chiesa in the summer, but can we really say the Italian played a significant role in the campaign?

So, basically no money spent ahead of the 2024/25 season, and Slot still managed to secure a 20th English top-flight title for the Reds?

Not a chequebook manager then! And he could be set to dominate English football for quite some time if Guardiola departs Man City in the near future.

