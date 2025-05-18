One group of fans make massive call on Arne Slot’s Liverpool standing

(Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

A huge change is coming to one of Anfield’s most iconic matchday sights — thanks to the work of Arne Slot this season.

As reported by James Pearce in The Athletic, the Kop’s famous banner featuring legendary Liverpool managers is set for an update, with Arne Slot to be added after guiding the Reds to a 20th top-flight title.

The six-metre-wide flag, which currently includes the faces of Bill Shankly, Bob Paisley, Joe Fagan, Kenny Dalglish, Rafa Benitez and Jurgen Klopp, will now feature the Dutchman too — immortalising him after just one season in charge.

The decision has been made by the Irish Kop, an 8,000-strong community of travelling Reds based in Dublin.

Its founder, Paul Larkin, explained: “Some people think it’s too soon, but the criteria has always been that if you either win the league or the European Cup, you go on it. Slot deserves it.”

Not everyone was convinced. Fellow match-goer Liam Flanagan admitted: “You don’t want to be slapping every manager who comes along on it. He hasn’t built his own team yet.”

But Ger Kane offered a more blunt assessment: “Just put him on the ****ing banner! He has won the league in his first season.”

There won’t be many disagreeing with Arne Slot’s presence

The 47-year-old head coach has already had his approach and use of Trent Alexander-Arnold discussed after the reaction against Arsenal, but this latest development places him alongside the true giants of our club’s history — literally.

Slot’s face will appear on the new banner, a decision backed by a crowdfunded redesign being arranged by the Irish Kop.

It’s another sign of just how quickly our boss has made himself at home in L4 and why the likes of Marco van Basten have been awe-struck by his achievements this season.

