Slot handed perfect conclusion to never having to play Trent again

Liverpool’s latest training pictures may have provided an unexpected but ideal solution to one of Arne Slot’s biggest selection headaches ahead of the final two matches of the season.

The Dutchman has remained tight-lipped on whether he intends to play Trent Alexander-Arnold again, after it was confirmed the No.66 would leave on a free transfer this summer.

That uncertainty has only intensified following the reaction from many inside Anfield, with some fans audibly booing the Scouser following confirmation of his exit.

Slot refused to be drawn into whether he would start the England international again, especially given that Conor Bradley is fit and currently expected to be our first-choice right-back next season – although links to Jeremie Frimpong could change this.

Now though, our head coach might not have to make that call at all.

New images shared via liverpoolfc.com have confirmed Joe Gomez is back in full training, after missing time through injury.

Joe Gomez could save Trent Alexander-Arnold headlines

Our longest serving player’s return could offer the 47-year-old the flexibility he needs.

Bradley can start both remaining games—against Brighton and Crystal Palace—with Gomez stepping in for the final 20 or 30 minutes, depending on match rhythm and fitness levels of the pair.

This quiet tactical tweak would not only spare Alexander-Arnold from further backlash but also allow Slot to keep things settled in the dressing room and focused on the team.

With Bradley impressing in his comeback and Gomez now fit again, the Dutchman may have been handed the ideal end to a saga that has distracted from our league winning campaign.

