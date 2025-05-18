Inside the AXA event that shows a clear divide between fans and players

(Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Footage has emerged from the AXA Training Centre showing a private event held after hours, and it paints a very different picture from what we saw at Anfield.

Videos shared online show Trent Alexander-Arnold hosting what appears to be a farewell party, just days after being booed by some of our supporters during the Arsenal match.

The 26-year-old, who will leave the club this summer, was clearly given a warm send-off from inside the camp—regardless of how certain sections of the fanbase may feel.

As shared by @6thiagoat on X, a video originally uploaded to Instagram by one of the attendees shows the party’s theme labelled ‘The Summer of 66’—a reference to the academy graduate’s squad number and a nod to his next chapter.

Liverpool players and staff marked Alexander-Arnold’s departure

Sources at Empire of the Kop have confirmed that the event began at around 5pm and lasted just over two hours, with players, staff and their families all in attendance.

The contrast between how our No.66 has been treated on the pitch and off it couldn’t be starker.

While many fans still feel hurt by the way the departure was handled, it’s clear his teammates haven’t followed suit.

Arne Slot has refused to comment on whether the academy graduate will play for the club again after fan reaction but it’s clear the players are still on his side.

That respect seems to remain inside the club—even if the outside noise tells a different story.

You can view footage of the Alexander-Arnold party via @6thiagogoat on X:

'Summer of 66' Trent leaving party. Yeah this guys ego is out of control. pic.twitter.com/C4TDUIhcYz — RYAN (@6thiagoat) May 17, 2025

