Liverpool likely to be on alert as reported transfer target all but confirms summer exit

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool may now have been placed on alert after one reported transfer target all but confirmed that he’ll be leaving his current club this summer.

CaughtOffside reported in recent days that the agents of Rayan Cherki approached the Premier League champions about a potential deal for the Lyon attacker; and although Christian Falk subsequently claimed that there was ‘no real news’ regarding the Reds and the 21-year-old, an exit from the Ligue 1 side seems a near-certainty.

Tearful Cherki all but confirms Lyon exit

French journalist Dahbia Hattabi shared an update on the France under-21 starlet following his team’s season-ending fixture on Saturday.

The Foot Mercato reporter posted on X that, in the mixed zone after Lyon’s 2-0 win over Angers, Cherki ‘announced that he will likely leave’ the club and thanked his teammates and staff at the Groupama Stadium, while also warning that ‘one must always be careful with the transfer window’.

Notably, the 21-year-old was in tears as he was substituted yesterday and was also seen crying on the bench afterwards (Rising Ballers).

Could Liverpool now move for Cherki?

Between the emotion he showed during the game and his comments after the match, it seems certain that Cherki will be on the move this summer, but will it be Liverpool who win the race for his signature?

The youngster has enjoyed a terrific season on a personal level with 12 goals and 20 assists for Lyon, who’ll be competing in Europe next term despite finishing a disappointing sixth in Ligue 1, and those figures immediately testify to how much of an impact he can make in the final third.

If he’s to join the Reds, he’ll likely need to accept a squad role given that he plays primarily on the right-hand side of attack, a position locked down by Mo Salah at Anfield. However, his adaptability to numerous roles ought to help him obtain a decent amount of game-time, even if it’s a substitute more than a starter.

Cherki and Lyon reportedly have a verbal agreement which’d permit him to leave the cash-strapped club for just under £20m if an offer to that value were to be submitted, and the opportunity to sign a prolific youngster for such a modest figure would surely be appealing to Liverpool.

It should be fascinating to see what the 21-year-old decides now that his exit from the Groupama Stadium has effectively been confirmed.