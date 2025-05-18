Wirtz says bye to Leverkusen teammate as Liverpool transfer nears completion

(Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

A new post from Florain Wirtz has added fresh fuel to the fire around an expected Liverpool transfer.

The German is a long-time teammate of Jeremie Frimpong and has taken to social media to say his goodbyes as the right-back looks set to start a new chapter.

The 21-year-old posted: “Good luck on your next chapter Jeremie Frimpong”—a message that all but confirms what many of us have suspected for weeks.

Frimpong, a Dutch international and one of Leverkusen’s most explosive players, has been strongly linked with a switch to Anfield as Arne Slot looks to strengthen his options at right-back.

Jeremie Frimpong is edging closer to being a Liverpool player

The former Celtic man’s future has been a hot topic recently, especially with confirmation that Trent Alexander-Arnold will leave the club on a free transfer this summer.

With Conor Bradley impressing enough to earn a new contract, the addition of Frimpong would offer the perfect balance of youth, experience, and attacking threat on the right.

Although our boss refused to comment directly on reports regarding the fellow Dutchman, it’s clear that links with a move to Merseyside are becoming stronger and stronger.

Wirtz’s post may not name us outright—but the timing, the message, and the speculation have Liverpool fans rightly excited.

Let’s not also ignore that the German international is now confirmed to have sent his representatives to the UK for talks with the Reds.

Meaning this message of good luck could be event more poignant as there is certainly no mention of a goodbye for his current Leverkusen teammate, hinting at a possible reunion at Anfield very soon.

You can view Wirtz’s comments to Frimpong via @FlorianWirtz10 on X.

