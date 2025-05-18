Bayern Munich director admits Liverpool lead the race for Wirtz

(Photo by Christof Koepsel/Getty Images)

There’s been plenty of noise around where Florian Wirtz could end up this summer—but a new quote appears to suggest it’s Liverpool who are leading the race.

The 22-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from Bayer Leverkusen, with Bayern Munich and Manchester City both believed to be in the running.

But now a leading figure inside the Allianz Arena setup has directly addressed the speculation—only to make it clear that reports around the Etihad were wide of the mark.

Bayern Munich director Uli Hoeness has said: “What am I supposed to tell you now? You’ve been writing nonsense for weeks about him going to Manchester City, even though he was at Liverpool.”

The German travelled to the UK earlier this week, and it was widely assumed he held talks with Pep Guardiola’s side—but the truth appears to be that we were the ones rolling out the red carpet.

Although Bayern may still have the current edge, it appears we are certainly leading Man City in this race for the German international’s signature.

Liverpool’s Florian Wirtz interest caught everyone off guard

It’s not the first time a big name has been linked with interest from the red half of Merseyside in recent weeks.

Arne Slot has already been asked about potential summer targets, including right-backs like Jeremie Frimpong, but declined to go into detail.

When asked at the time, the Dutchman said: “We don’t talk about the players we want to bring in in public until the moment they have signed for us.”

This response clearly lines up with what’s now emerged about Wirtz’s visit, with confirmation of a private jet landing for talks with the Reds.

The boss also stated that the club always “look at interesting players”, which further fuels excitement about this one.

