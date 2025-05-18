Liverpool fans get last laugh during Goodison Park’s emotional farewell

Pictures via @EatTom01 on X

Everton’s final game at Goodison Park was always going to be emotional—but a moment spotted before kick-off had plenty of Liverpool fans talking for a different reason.

As posted by @EatTom01 on X, video footage from the streets surrounding the old ground showed a flood of blue shirts, scarves and smoke—until one key detail changed the tone.

Among the sea of Everton support, red smoke suddenly appeared, standing out brilliantly in the midst of the pre-match build-up.

While many of us will remember how blue smoke bombs made their way into our crowd during the celebrations after beating Tottenham to win the Premier League, it seems the favour has been returned in the best possible way.

This time it was red dominating their moment—our colour, our presence, and our reminder.

There was one last Liverpool presence at Goodison Park

The clip even caught a furious reaction from one Toffee who had some less-than-family-friendly words for the surprise addition to their send-off.

Still, it’s all part of the city’s football culture: the jibes, the fun, and the rivalry that never sleeps.

Moments like this are why this rivalry will remain just as intense when Everton move away from Goodison, though the Women’s side will be the new hosts.

Now, even as one chapter of Goodison closes, Liverpool’s presence was still felt—in the smoke, the banter, and the reaction it sparked.

They made special note of James Tarkowski’s equaliser against the Reds this season but Jamie Carragher had already put that one down.

They might be moving, but we’ll still be able to find a reason to laugh at the blue side of the city – as it should be.

You can view the video of the red smoke at Goodison via @EatTom01 on X:

