While fans argue over Trent and Frimpong, Liverpool players were busy doing this

Footage from Dubai this week has gone viral among Liverpool fans after showing our players celebrating in a way that brought back brilliant memories.

As posted by @SalahWorld11 on X, the clip shows Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Ryan Gravenberch and the rest of the squad enjoying themselves on holiday—singing and dancing to ‘Freed From Desire’, the same song that echoed around Anfield after we sealed the league title by beating Tottenham.

The players clearly looked relaxed and united, with big smiles as they celebrated in style, despite it also being the week they are due to play Brighton.

Instead of the usual intense preparations, with the Premier League title already secured, the squad took some well-earned downtime and headed to the UAE together.

The Liverpool squad are celebrating their successes together

While some of the fanbase continue to debate the booing of Trent Alexander-Arnold at Anfield or discuss potential replacements like Jeremie Frimpong, the players were soaking up the sun and enjoying each other’s company.

It’s the type of togetherness we’ve come to expect from this group.

We’ve already seen this Liverpool squad share similar moments on and off the pitch this season, with the biggest party to come against Crystal Palace on the final day.

Our boss has spoken before about how important these off-field relationships are, and the Dubai clip shows that spirit is still alive and well.

No drama. No distractions. Just a group of lads singing a 90s anthem that’s fast becoming part of our club’s soundtrack to success.

You can view the video of the Liverpool players via @SalahWorld11 on X:

الأسطورة محمد صلاح ولاعبي ليفربول من إجازتهم في دبي😆❤️ pic.twitter.com/3aMK7CMil6 — عالم صلاح (@SalahWorld11) May 17, 2025

