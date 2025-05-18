‘Sums him up…’ – Insider shares behind-the-scenes Chiesa claim that Liverpool fans will love

(Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images)

To put it mildly, Federico Chiesa has had to be patient during his first season as Liverpool player.

The Italy international was somewhat undercooked when he arrived at Anfield nine months ago, with various fitness issues preventing him from making a flying start on Merseyside and the 27-year-old often being overlooked during the second half of the campaign.

Some journalists have even cast doubt on the forward’s future with the Reds after being granted only five Premier League appearances (all as a substitute) this term, and Napoli are reportedly seeking to bring him back to his homeland after only one year in England (Gazzetta dello Sport).

Liverpool staff delighted with Chiesa’s attitude

Despite Chiesa not making much impact on the pitch, though, one insider claimed that Liverpool’s number 14 has made a hugely positive impression on club staff due to his attitude behind the scenes.

Graeme Bailey told TBR Football: “Chiesa is an interesting one. I think we come back to the World Cup cycle here. Liverpool really like him as a player, as a person – they love that he hasn’t been complaining about his minutes. We haven’t seen him speaking in the Italian media, for example.

“We haven’t really seen him kicking up a fuss, which I think sums him up as a person and not just a footballer. From what I’m told, Liverpool aren’t forcing him out the door – they think he can make an impact.”

Chiesa remains a hugely likeable and popular figure

Although Chiesa’s sparse game-time in the first half of the season could be largely attributed to fitness problems, the frequency with which he’s been overlooked since January is rather more alarming.

The 27-year-old didn’t even make the bench for last Sunday’s draw against Arsenal, the fourth time since the start of February that he’s failed to feature in a Premier League matchday squad (Transfermarkt), and he hasn’t been able to build any real momentum so far at Liverpool.

However, he’s become a real favourite among many Kopites who serenade him through song, and it’s to the Italian’s credit that he’s never moaned about his lack of minutes under Arne Slot when many other players in his position might well have done so. In fact, he’s been massively complimentary about the Reds boss.

Of course, it’ll take more than a commendable attitude behind the scenes for Chiesa to truly make an impact at Anfield. If he’s to be afforded more regular opportunities next season, he’ll need to make the most of them if he’s to avoid another frustrating campaign on a personal level.

It’s nonetheless pleasing to hear that he’s taken the hits in his stride and that Liverpool are prepared to give him a proper chance over the next few months, rather than ruthlessly jettisoning him off the back of one stop-start year.