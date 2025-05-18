MurWalls preparing final surprise before Palace as trophy nears

Picture via @TheRedmenTV on X

A new mural has quietly begun to take shape near Anfield and it’s likely to grab plenty of attention ahead of our final Premier League game of the season.

We had seen a new piece of art in progress and now it’s clear who will be depicted on another local wall.

Located on Coningsby Road, just off Anfield Road and opposite the famous Robbie Fowler tribute, the latest painting features none other than our No.4 and captain, Virgil van Dijk.

As shared via RedMen TV on X, the mural is currently in progress and is being completed by the trusted hands of MurWalls, the man behind several of the club’s most iconic fan artworks.

Van Dijk is set to lift the Premier League trophy against Crystal Palace and this artwork will be completed in time for the occasion—marking the perfect tribute at the perfect moment.

Virgil van Dijk’s Anfield legacy is being marked in a brilliant way

The Dutch defender is finally joining the company of Mo Salah, Alisson Becker and Bobby Firmino, all of whom already have their faces painted into Anfield folklore.

Trent Alexander-Arnold also has his own tribute near the ground, but given the recent boos during the Arsenal match and his decision to leave this summer on a free, it remains to be seen how long that mural remains untouched.

The timing of this new piece—days before we lift the trophy again—is no coincidence.

Van Dijk’s leadership this season has been immense, with the Netherlands captain playing a vital role in helping us reclaim the title under the guidance of Arne Slot.

This mural may be new, but it’s been years in the making.

You can view the picture of Van Dijk’s mural via @TheRedmenTV on X:

