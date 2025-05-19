Liverpool team news v Brighton: Chiesa gets first Premier League start among 4 changes by Slot

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool play their penultimate match of an unforgettable season tonight as they make the long trip south to take on Brighton at the Amex Stadium.

The Reds won 3-2 at that venue in the Carabao Cup fourth round nearly seven months ago and will be aiming for a first away league victory against the Seagulls since March 2022.

While the visitors already have the title wrapped up, of course, the home side know that a win over the champions would put them on the brink of confirming an eighth-place finish, which’d give them a possibility of European football for next term depending on favourable circumstances from elsewhere.

David Lynch reported earlier today that Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to be included in the matchday squad despite being booed by many Liverpool fans at Anfield in last weekend’s draw against Arsenal – will the departing vice-captain feature against Brighton?

Liverpool starting XI to face Brighton

Arne Slot makes four changes from the line-up which started against the Gunners eight days ago.

Alisson Becker is between the sticks once more, while there are two changes in defence, including the surprising decision to omit Virgil van Dijk. Jarell Quansah comes in for the skipper, while Kostas Tsimikas replaces Andy Robertson at left-back.

Harvey Elliott comes into the midfield, with Curtis Jones dropping to the bench, and the standout inclusion in the attack is Federico Chiesa, who finally gets his first Premier League start for Liverpool. Luis Diaz makes way for the popular Italian.

Alexander-Arnold is included on a substitutes’ bench which also contains Darwin Nunez, Wataru Endo and the returning Joe Gomez.

You can view the Liverpool starting XI and substitutes below, via @LFC on X: