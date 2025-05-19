Wow: What three Liverpool players did in lead-up to Harvey Elliott goal was breathtaking

Image via Sky Sports

It took Harvey Elliott just nine minutes to open the scoring for Liverpool away to Brighton this evening, and the Reds’ number 19 will be most grateful to the contributions of three teammates in particular in the lead-up to his goal.

The 22-year-old came into the starting line-up in one of four changes from the draw against Arsenal last weekend, beginning a Premier League match for just the second time this season.

His early strike at the Amex Stadium is his fifth for the campaign overall but his first in the top flight since the 4-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur last May (Transfermarkt).

Elliott caps sublime Liverpool move to score early

Elliott put the finishing touch to a sublime Liverpool move against the Seagulls, which stemmed from an exquisite diagonal pass by Dominik Szoboszlai from just inside his team’s half of the pitch to pick out Mo Salah.

The Egyptian casually flicked the ball first-time into the path of the onrushing Conor Bradley, who brilliantly skipped past two Brighton players and got to the edge of the six-yard box before laying it off to the ex-Fulham youngster for a straightforward tap-in.

Elliott will be thanking his teammates for their contributions

Liverpool have failed to win either of their two games since clinching the title in late April and spent several days in Dubai last week, but they made a very purposeful start at the Amex Stadium tonight, with Sky Sports co-commentator Alan Smith hailing the ‘ruthless’ manner of the opening goal.

Elliott will get the goalscoring credit and did well to anticipate the pass and get himself in a position to score, but Szoboszlai, Salah and Bradley must also be applauded for their individual excellence in the lead-up to the goal.

The 22-year-old has had to be very patient for Premier League starts this season, but he’ll have made the best possible impression on Arne Slot by scoring early on against Brighton.

After the inconsequential aberrations against Chelsea and Arsenal earlier in the month, it’s most welcome to see Liverpool rediscovering the look of champions in the opening quarter on the south coast tonight!

You can view the move for Elliott’s goal below, via @SkySportsPL on X: