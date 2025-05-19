Ben Jacobs provides Liverpool fans with instant antidote to Reds defeat with Frimpong update

Liverpool are now one huge step closer to completing the signing of Jeremie Frimpong.
At around the same time that the Reds conceded what turned out to be a match-deciding goal from Brighton’s Jack Hinshelwood at the Amex Stadium, one reliable journalist was proving Kopites with an immediate antidote to the on-field result.
The transfer of the Bayer Leverkusen right-back has been on the cards for several days, and it now seems to be simply a matter of when it’ll be officially announced.
Frimpong passes Liverpool medical
Just before 9:45pm on Monday night, Ben Jacobs took to X with some fantastic news for Liverpool fans.
In a simple statement, the journalist reported that Frimpong has now passed his medical ahead of his impending transfer to the Premier League champions.
Jeremie Frimpong has now passed his Liverpool medical.🩺 pic.twitter.com/UEhpNlqHrf
— Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) May 19, 2025
Liverpool fans simply awaiting official confirmation of Frimpong transfer
The summer transfer window doesn’t open until 1 June, so the Netherlands international won’t officially become a Liverpool player until then, but we can probably expect a formal announcement from the Merseyside club in the coming days that the signing has been completed.
The move could reportedly cost the Reds just under £30m, a bargain for a 24-year-old Bundesliga winner with ample high-level experience in Europe and blistering pace from the flanks, not to mention a tremendous attacking output (28 goals and 35 assists in the past three seasons).
It represents a magnificent coup on Richard Hughes’ part, only a few weeks after he oversaw two-year contract extensions for Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk, and it gives the Premier League champions a huge early win at the start of the summer.
Trent Alexander-Arnold was notably left on the bench for the entirety of the defeat to Brighton tonight, a signal that Arne Slot has already moved on from the departing vice-captain and is rightly looking to the future.
Keep an eye out for that official announcement from the club, Reds fans…Jeremie Frimpong will soon be a Liverpool player!
