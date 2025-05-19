Liverpool-linked striker surprisingly left out of matchday squad as diplomatic explanation given

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

There are notable omissions from the starting line-ups of both Brighton and Liverpool for tonight’s Premier League clash.

Arne Slot has made four changes to the Reds’ XI from the draw against Brighton, including a first English top-flight start for Federico Chiesa and the surprising decision to drop Virgil van Dijk to the substitutes’ bench, the first time all season that the captain hasn’t started a league match.

Meanwhile, despite serving his three-match suspension after his red card at Brentford last month, Joao Pedro isn’t in the Seagulls’ matchday squad to take on the champions at the Amex Stadium.

Joao Pedro omitted for Liverpool clash amid Anfield links

Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler told Sky Sports approximately one hour before kick-off that ‘personal issues’ are the reason for the 23-year-old not being included tonight, but in light of one report which emerged today, some cynics might argue that the German’s explanation is merely a toeing of the party line.

According to Sacha Tavolieri for skysport.ch, Liverpool are considering the Brazilian striker as a more affordable alternative to Alexander Isak and/or a potential replacement for Darwin Nunez if the latter – who’s on the bench at the Amex Stadium – is sold this summer.

Joao Pedro misses out against Liverpool yet again

Of course, Hurzeler could simply be speaking the truth in attributing Pedro’s absence to ‘personal issues’, in which case we hope that whatever has precluded the forward from playing tonight isn’t anything serious.

However, some observers might put two and two together when seeing that Brighton’s joint-top Premier League scorer this season isn’t involved against the club who are reportedly interested in him.

In a freakish coincidence, this is Liverpool’s third match against the Seagulls this term, and the 23-year-old hasn’t been in the matchday squad for any of those (Transfermarkt). It must be noted, though, that he was injured at the time of the quickfire double header in the autumn.

Pedro will certainly be a miss for the south coast outfit tonight, although the Reds would be wise to beware the threat of Danny Welbeck, who’s also hit double figures in the current top-flight campaign.

Will these resurrected links with the Brazilian forward gather momentum in the coming days and weeks? It makes for one of numerous fascinating narratives ahead of the summer transfer window opening in June.