After Frimpong: Sky journo says Liverpool already ‘in contact’ with next signing; he wants the move

Liverpool are already in the process of moving on to summer signing number two ahead of Jeremie Frimpong completing a medical.

The Merseysiders boxed off the right wing-back signing with pace in anticipation of Trent Alexander-Arnold leaving the position one man short.

The No.66 is understood to be heading to Real Madrid at the end of the season on a free transfer once his contract expires.

Now, it looks like Liverpool have been given the green light to accelerate their pursuit of left-back Milos Kerkez.

Liverpool close in on Milos Kerkez

We have now reportedly made contact with Bournemouth over signing their talented No.3.

Florian Plettenberg, of Sky Germany, reports on X (formerly Twitter) that the club is ‘determined’ to complete the transfer this summer.

Liverpool are nothing if not diligent, however, and have already identified an alternative in the form of versatile Ajax defender Jorrel Hato in case the deal falls through.

One might dare say this shouldn’t be an issue for either side. Fabrizio Romano notes on X that the player is ‘keen’ on making the switch to Merseyside.

Certainly, Kerkez has already heavily hinted at the deal in question.

Only time will tell how this one pans out, but we’re expecting another smooth round of negotiations ahead of the opening of the summer window.

Who is Milos Kerkez?

The fullback joined the club in the 2023 summer window. The Premier League outfit snapped him up from one of Arne Slot’s former sides, AZ Alkmaar.

Milos Kerkez has since gone on to represent Bournemouth 72 times in all competitions, registering two goals and eight assists.

The 21-year-old also shares the pitch with Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai during his international duties with the Hungarian national team.

Kostas Tsimikas looks to be a guaranteed exit

Sadly, the likely arrival of Kerkez (or at least another new left-back) guarantees an exit for one beloved Red.

Kostas Tsimikas, the man who scored the winning penalty in our 2022 FA Cup triumph, is surely set to make way.

Kostas Tsimikas stats 114 appearances 18 assists

* Stats (entire Liverpool career) courtesy of Transfermarkt

Andy Robertson’s powers may have waned a little with age, but the Scot is otherwise by far and out our best senior left-back.

With plenty of experience playing Premier League and Champions League football for Liverpool, we’re certainly in no hurry to push him out the door.

