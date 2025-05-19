Report: Liverpool make ‘concrete’ move for blockbuster transfer as Hughes shoots for the stars

Image via This Is Anfield on YouTube

Pardon the pun, but Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes certainly means business in the weeks leading up to the 2025 summer transfer window!

The Reds have already more or less clinched the signature of Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen, with the right-back due to have his medical today, while they also appear to be making steady progress in their pursuit of Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez.

There’s another name which has been prominent in the rumour mill over the past few days, and it could represent the biggest statement of all if the Premier League champions were to add him to Arne Slot’s squad over the summer.

Liverpool submit ‘concrete’ proposal for Wirtz

According to German outlet Kicker, Liverpool are among three clubs to have submitted ‘concrete applications’ to sign Leverkusen playmaker Florian Wirtz, whose parents (also his advisors) have discussed their options with Anfield executives.

Contrary to previous reports from various sources, the article claims that Bayern Munich aren’t the ‘clear favourites’ to snap up the 22-year-old, in whom Manchester City are also showing a demonstrable interest.

The player has two years remaining on his current contract and has yet to decide which club he’d join if he were to leave this summer, or whether he might even stay put at the BayArena. It’s claimed that he now has ‘all the information he needs’ in order to make a ‘timely decision’.

Signing Wirtz would be an emphatic statement from Liverpool

Liverpool would almost certainly need to shatter their transfer record if they’re to sign Wirtz, with Kicker reporting that Leverkusen will rigidly stick to their asking price of €150m (£126.3m), but the ambition being shown by Hughes before the market even opens is exactly what Reds fans will want to see.

How many times in previous years have we seen rumours of a potential move for certain targets fall by the wayside because the fee was deemed excessive? In this instance, the LFC sporting director seems determined to shoot for the stars by lodging a ‘concrete’ proposal for the Germany international.

FSG’s model of sustainability means that the Merseysiders won’t be duped into paying more than what they believe a player to be worth, but the signs are that they’re not baulking at the prospect of a blockbuster move for the 22-year-old, even if it could well top the £100m mark.

Bayern and Man City represent fierce competition for Wirtz’s signature, and a pursuit of the playmaker would surely be futile if he isn’t interested in joining Liverpool, but Uli Hoeness (a director at the Bavarian giants) has hinted that the Reds are in pole position in this particular race.

If Hughes can entice the Leverkusen star to Anfield for a swift reunion with Frimpong, it’d send out an emphatic message that the Reds will be ruthless in copper-fastening their status as the top team in England, and the onus is on everyone else to try and catch up!