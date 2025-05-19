David Lynch shares early Liverpool team news hint ahead of Brighton clash as Slot decision made

Image via Carl Recine/Getty Images and David Lynch - Liverpool FC on YouTube

David Lynch has shared one standout piece of team news ahead of Liverpool’s Premier League fixture away to Brighton on Monday night.

The Reds’ penultimate match of their title-winning campaign sees them make the long trip to the south coast to face the Seagulls at the Amex Stadium, where we won 3-2 in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup earlier this season.

Arne Slot has almost a fully fit squad at his disposal for tonight, with the only player who’s an injury doubt (Joe Gomez) having resumed full training ahead of the clash against Fabian Hurzeler’s side, but much of the focus could well be on a different LFC defender.

David Lynch reveals whether or not Alexander-Arnold will feature

Lynch reported on his Substack column this lunchtime that Trent Alexander-Arnold will be included in the Liverpool squad to take on Brighton, despite the hostile reception he received from many home fans at Anfield in the 2-2 draw against Arsenal last weekend.

Undeterred by many Kopites’ negative response towards the Real Madrid-bound defender, Slot has eschewed what could be considered the safe option of simply leaving the 26-year-old on Merseyside and sparing him from further scrutiny in a few hours’ time.

Best not to play Alexander-Arnold if it can be helped

Maybe Gomez isn’t quite fit enough to take his place on the bench just yet, but that might be the only logical reason for giving Alexander-Arnold one of the 20 berths in Liverpool’s matchday squad tonight.

We know that the vice-captain will be leaving his hometown club this summer, and despite continuing to be supported by some Reds fans, there was no mistaking the unusually vitriolic reception from Kopites towards a player in their team in the Arsenal game a few days ago.

That unfortunately prompted widespread gnashing of teeth from numerous pundits who criticised the Merseyside faithful for turning on the player, with such pontificating devoid of any understanding as to why so many LFC diehards feel scorned by the manner in which the 26-year-old is departing.

Conor Bradley will surely start at the Amex Stadium and will hopefully be in a position to play the full match so that Alexander-Arnold won’t take to the field and a potential can of worms will be mercifully sidestepped.

Whatever happens on the pitch during the game itself, here’s hoping that the man in the number 66 shirt for Liverpool won’t be the standout talking point in the hours and days after the final whistle has blown in Brighton.