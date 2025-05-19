Arne Slot delivers typically unflinching response when pressed about Frimpong medical reports

Image via Stuart Franklin/Getty Images and Sky Sports

Jeremie Frimpong has passed his medical ahead of his impending transfer to Liverpool, as reported by Ben Jacobs late on Monday night.

While the Dutchman’s future teammates were about to be consigned to a 3-2 defeat away to Brighton, the news emerged that the 24-year-old has taken another massive step towards joining the Premier League champions from Bayer Leverkusen.

It wasn’t long after those reports came to light that Arne Slot faced the Sky Sports cameras for his post-match debrief at the Amex Stadium, and he was asked whether he could ‘shed any light’ on the right-back’s medical on Merseyside.

Slot broke into his trademark smile when asked about contracts or transfers and instantly replied: “What do you think? What we know is that the moment we announce it, that is the moment to talk about it. We haven’t announced anything so there’s no need to talk about it anymore.”

Slot careful with his words about impending Frimpong transfer

It was a typically unflinching response from the Liverpool head coach when pressed about what’d be a huge piece of early summer recruitment, with the 46-year-old careful not to speak out of turn until Frimpong’s transfer is officially announced.

That seems to be only a matter of time now that the Netherlands international has reportedly passed his medical, and if the news is formally confirmed this week, it’ll provide Reds fans with a bonus boost ahead of the Premier League trophy presentation at Anfield on Sunday.

Slot did seem to drop a slight hint that the transfer will soon be made official with his remark of ‘the moment we announce it’, and there doesn’t appear to be anything at this stage which could prevent the transaction from being finalised.

The Liverpool boss made a rare up-front declaration about off-field matters when saying on Friday that he’d like for some new signings to supplement his title-winning squad, and it looks as though part of that wish will be realised in the coming days.

As soon as Frimpong is officially announced, we imagine our head coach will have no issue speaking at length about the 24-year-old!