‘That is what we need…’ – Arne Slot breaks convention to voice true transfer market feelings

Arne Slot is usually the definition of tight-lipped when it comes to questions on contracts and transfers in press conferences, but even he’s now dropped the proverbial veil on the latter topic.

Liverpool are on the brink of securing the signing of Jeremie Frimpong, who’s set to undergo his medical today ahead of his move from Bayer Leverkusen, and the Reds are already understood to be making advances on a potential swoop for Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez.

It makes for a markedly proactive start to the summer transfer window from sporting director Richard Hughes, who’s now been in the role for just under a year.

What has Slot said about the summer transfer window?

On Sunday night, Daily Mail reporter Lewis Steele published quotes from Slot which had been held over from Friday (via X) and which showed the LFC head coach’s true thoughts on the marketplace activity that he wants to see at Anfield in the next three months.

The Liverpool boss said: “I think we can find one or two extra weapons that this team doesn’t have. Maybe, maybe by using the transfer market. That is what we are trying to achieve. That will only make us stronger.

“That is what we need because we saw Manchester City spending £200m in the winter transfer window. All of them will. Apart from the transfer window, we can also improve certain aspects ourselves.”

Slot sees room for improvement at Liverpool despite winning the league

We’re sure that Slot will privately have been massively eager for Liverpool to bring in a few new faces over the summer, but for him to air such sentiments in public is a rare break from convention from the usually opaque Dutchman.

Even in front of the cameras in his press conference on Friday, he instantly batted off a question about Frimpong by saying (via liverpoolfc.com): “We don’t talk about the players we want to bring in in public until the moment they have signed for us, and then you can ask me everything about them.”

The Reds boss has now had a full season to evaluate the squad at his disposal and make informed decisions as to which players he’ll want to keep at Anfield, who might be disposable and who he’ll want to bring in and make the Premier League champions even stronger.

It’s evident from Slot’s previously embargoed comments that he thinks there’s still plenty of room for improvement at Liverpool and that he wants a few astute additions to be made while the transfer window is open during the summer.

His words will be music to the ears of many LFC supporters who’ll be keen for the club not to stand still while they’re at the summit of English football, but to instead reinforce their position as the team for everyone else to chase down.