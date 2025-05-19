(Image) What Arne Slot did in instant reaction to Dominik Szoboszlai wonder goal v Brighton

Image via Sky Sports

Arne Slot has now seen Dominik Szoboszlai score eight goals for Liverpool this season, but he was still left watching in disbelief at the latest of those!

The Hungarian midfielder struck in first-half stoppage time to restore the Reds’ lead against Brighton on Monday night, with Yasin Ayari having cancelled out Harvey Elliott’s ninth-minute opener at the Amex Stadium.

Slot left stunned by Szoboszlai finish

The 24-year-old looked set to whip a free kick into the hosts’ penalty area, but instead he laid it off to the nearby number 19, who caught the Seagulls unawares by slipping the ball into the former RB Leipzig man.

Szoboszlai appeared to be aiming for a cross towards the back post, but instead he looped the ball over Bart Verbruggen and into the far corner of the net for a simply sensational goal which seemed to take even the scorer by surprise, juding by his facial expression.

Inside the Liverpool technical area, Slot instantly put his hands to his head in disbelieving fashion as he watched the Reds’ number 8 find the net on the stroke of half-time!

No wonder Slot was left disbelieving!

The Hungary international has sometimes been criticised for his lack of end product during his first two seasons at Anfield, but he’s now up to 15 goals for the club and has enjoyed a strong finish to a glorious season for the champions.

Having provided two assists in the title-clinching win over Tottenham Hotspur and then another in the draw against Arsenal, it’s now four goal contributions in as many games for the 24-year-old, who also hinted in his celebration that he may have a life-changing event coming up in his personal life later this year!

If the lead-up to Elliott’s opening goal had the ‘wow’ factor, then so too did the manner of Szoboszlai’s ‘audacious finish’, to borrow the words of Alan Smith on co-commentary for Sky Sports.

You can view Slot’s instant reaction to Szoboszlai’s goal below, via @FootballXtra0 on X: