‘Really is too much’ – Ally McCoist urges Liverpool against move for Bundesliga ace

Ally McCoist has urged Liverpool against a move for Florian Wirtz this summer, instead suggesting the Reds can spend the money elsewhere.

The Germany international has been linked with a move to Anfield at the end of the season after becoming one of Bayer Leverkusen’s most important players across the last few years.

The 22-year-old helped the Bundesliga outfit to a league and cup double last term and registered 31 goal contributions in 45 appearances this time around (across all competitions) despite Xabi Alonso’s men having to settle for second spot behind Bayern Munich.

Any move for Wirtz would reportedly cost the Merseysiders somewhere in the region of £126m and although Arne Slot’s side are one of three teams to make ‘concrete applications’ for the attacker – Rangers legend McCoist doesn’t believe it would be a clever move for the Premier League champions.

“Yes, for anybody (it is) – that’s my argument,” McCoist told talkSPORT (via The Boot Room) when asked if the rumoured transfer fee is too high. “Is he a good player? Yeah. Is he a top player? Yeah, but straight away if you can get three players at £40m or maybe an £80m and a £40m — yes is the answer to the question.

“I think that money could be better spent, I really do. Yes I like him as a player and he’ll make a difference in any side but it’s too much for me, it really is too much. I know the market has gone crazy but I still think the priority (should be a striker).”

At 22 years of age and already showing huge promise, it’s no surprise for Leverkusen to be demanding a huge transfer fee for the German.

He would be a brilliant signing who would certainly strengthen Slot’s squad – but whether it’s the right transfer is a different question.

As McCoist has pointed out, the money could be better spent on two or three quality players to bulk up our squad rather than one individual.

Liverpool are believed to be closing in on a move for Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong, who reportedly had his medical yesterday, and are also making solid progress on a deal for Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez.

If those signings were to be completed, that would leave our backline in a strong position as we aim to retain the league title next season.

Whether any further signings are to be made in the coming weeks remains to be seen. We have faith in Richard Hughes and Co. to do the right thing.