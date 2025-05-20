“Slot’s just getting started” – Babel’s tweet about Wirtz could send Liverpool fans into a frenzy

(Photos by Victor Fraile and Pau Barrena/Getty Images)

Florian Wirtz to Liverpool this summer, anyone?

Although the Reds’ results on the pitch have fallen off a cliff since clinching the title against Tottenham Hotspur in late April, Richard Hughes has seemingly been working wonders behind the scenes since then.

Jeremie Frimpong’s transfer to Anfield now seems inevitable after he reportedly passed his medical on Monday, while a ‘concrete’ proposal has purportedly been lodged for his Bayer Leverkusen teammate to follow him over to Merseyside.

The Premier League champions’ pursuit of Wirtz received another fillip yesterday as Manchester City pulled out of the race for the 22-year-old, which lends further weight to recent comments from Bayern Munich director Uli Hoeness was indeed in Liverpool lately rather than the next big city along the M62.

Babel excited for Liverpool after Hoeness’ comments on Wirtz

Ryan Babel took to X on Monday evening regarding the Leverkusen playmaker, with the former Reds winger eagerly anticipating a ‘wild’ summer transfer window at Anfield given how proactive Hughes and Arne Slot have been already.

The 38-year-old posted: “Bayern director basically admitting Wirtz was actually in Liverpool?? This window is already wild and Slot’s just getting started.”

Wirtz would be a true blockbuster signing for Liverpool

If the signing of Frimpong and the increasingly promising pursuit of Wirtz is merely Liverpool ‘getting started’, just imagine what sort of transfer window is in store for the Reds this summer!

Of course, it’d take an enormous financial commitment to secure the signature of the Germany international, with some reports suggesting that it could require an outlay in excess of £250m between the fee to land him and the wages he’d be paid for the duration of his contract.

LFC would surely be patently aware of that if they’re to properly pursue him, though, and it appears that FSG firmly believe the 22-year-old would be worth the big bucks that it’d take to bring him to Anfield.

How many players Liverpool will sign this summer is anyone’s guess, but the early groundwork being put in by Hughes and the recruitment hierarchy indicate that the club are hugely determined to flex their muscles from a position of great strength.

Strap yourselves in, Reds…these next months could be wild, as Babel vividly put it!