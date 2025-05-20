£85m offer incoming as Barcelona push to land Liverpool attacker

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s summer could be shaped by growing interest in one of our Premier League title-winning forwards – with Barcelona reportedly preparing a move.

Reports from Spain suggest that Luis Diaz has become the top attacking priority for the Catalan giants this summer.

According to Joaquim Piera via SPORT.es, Barcelona’s new manager Hansi Flick and sporting director Deco are aligned on the idea of bringing in our wide man.

Described as a “dream player” in the report, the 28-year-old is said to offer the kind of one-on-one boldness, touchline threat and end product that’s missing from Barca’s current setup.

He’s scored 17 goals and assisted five this season for the Reds, offering “tactical solutions” and becoming “a world-class striker” who would seemingly walk into their starting XI.

Luis Diaz is adored by many in Barcelona

It seems clear that we will say goodbye to Darwin Nunez this summer and the club is likely prepared to find a new player to take his position.

Indeed, Neil Mellor has offered his three suggestions to play the No.9 role but whether the club is ready for a new winger to arrive too, is unknown.

Talks are likely to take time, if this does become a transfer that happens, with a potential €85m fee required to prise our No.7 away.

Arne Slot clearly values the former Porto winger’s direct threat on the left-hand side and through the middle – and losing him now would seemingly be a major blow heading into year two under Arne Slot.

The Colombian’s maturity through a year of change at Anfield was clear, playing a key role in dethroning Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City and helping us win the Premier League in our first season post-Klopp.

Let’s hope that this is only a move that goes ahead, if it’s part of the long term plan under our new boss.

