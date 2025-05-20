“He’s earned it” – Kirkland offers advice to Caoimhin Kelleher this summer

(Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Liverpool could be facing a key decision in goal this summer – but Chris Kirkland believes the next step must be left up to the man at the centre of it all.

Speaking exclusively to Empire of the Kop during the LFC Foundation’s 20th Anniversary event celebrating the miracle of Istanbul, our former keeper shared his thoughts on what Caoimhin Kelleher should do in the coming weeks.

The former goalkeeper said: “Listen, I think Caoimhin has put himself in a situation where, I think it’ll be his decision.

“So, you know, nobody knows what that’s going to be, but if he did say to the club, listen, I need to move on to play regular football, I think he’s earned that.”

He continued: “I think the club, Liverpool, are a fair football club. Caoimhin’s never kicked up a fuss. He’s always performed brilliantly whenever he’s played instead of Alisson.

“But yeah, we’ll wait and see on that. But there’s one thing for sure, there’ll be a lot of clubs after him.”

The Republic of Ireland international has proven himself more than capable when called upon, but with Alisson Becker firmly our No.1 and Giorgi Mamardashvili about to arrive, questions are growing about whether our No.62 will accept another year on the bench.

Kirkland’s words show the dilemma facing Liverpool this summer

Republic of Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrimsson has pushed the stopper to get more first team football and this may be the summer where an Anfield exit is agreed.

Kelleher’s performances have never let us down, and there will be sympathy if the 26-year-old decides his career must now take him elsewhere.

Arne Slot has already shown he’s willing to be ruthless when building a winning team— and with changes expected across the squad, the goalkeeping department might be the next to evolve.

With Darwin Nunez looking to be let go in the summer, our academy graduate is a different conundrum but one that will likely meet the same conclusion.

