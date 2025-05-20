“Maybe he’s next” – Gakpo drops playful hint about Frimpong

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Transfer speculation continues to build around Liverpool this summer – and Cody Gakpo may have offered more than he intended when asked about a potential new arrival.

Speaking to reporters in the media mixed zone after our 3-2 defeat to Brighton (via the Liverpool ECHO), our No.18 was quizzed about his international teammate Jeremie Frimpong, who is strongly linked with a move to Anfield.

The former PSV Eindhoven forward said: “I’m very, very proud to see so many Dutch players here. We have a lot of Dutch players now in the Premier League. Everybody is doing good, so hopefully we can continue.”

He added: “Brighton have three Dutch players and one more on the bench, we all know each other very well, so that is nice to catch up here.

“Maybe [Frimpong is next], I don’t know yet, maybe you know more than me!”

The 23-year-old has impressed at Bayer Leverkusen and has long been admired by many inside our club.

Another Dutch addition is on the way to Anfield

Gakpo finished by saying: “He is another Dutch one, well ‘English’ as well you know?

“He is a very good guy, I know him very well from the national team, and a good player as well. So let’s see if he comes or not.”

Frimpong was born in Amsterdam but moved to England at a young age and seems destined to become a Red in the coming days.

If the right-back does join, he’ll become the latest Dutchman to play under Arne Slot – who is building quite the Dutch contingent on Merseyside.

With our boss being a little more tight-lipped on this matter, Frimpong could yet be one of the most exciting additions of the summer.

